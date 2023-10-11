Israeli death toll climbs to more than 1,200 as soldiers continue to recover bodies

The death toll in Israel has climbed to more than 1,200, public broadcaster Kan has reported, amid ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Israel defence forces spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Conricus confirmed this figure and said the dead are “overwhelmingly civilians”. The jump in the death toll – which increased by 200 – is “not because there is ongoing fighting,” he said, but rather because, “now as the time has gone by, we are discovering bodies of dead Israelis in the various communities that Hamas infiltrated and where they conducted their massacres”.

It comes four days after Hamas rampaged through southern Israeli towns. More than 2,700 are wounded.

The most recent Palestinian toll from the Gaza health authority stands at 900 since Saturday. Among the dead are 260 children and 230 women, it said.

Meanwhile, the United States is discussing the possibility of creating a safe passage for Gaza civilians as Israel’s air force continued to batter the enclave with deadly strikes late on Tuesday. More than 70 targets were hit by dozens of fighter jets, Israeli military officials said.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that talks were under way with Israel and Egypt. “We are focused on this question, there are consultations going on. But the details of that are something that are being discussed among the operational agencies and I don’t want to share too much of that publicly at this time,” he said.

It follows pleas from humanitarian groups for the creation of corridors to get aid into Gaza and warnings that hospitals overwhelmed with wounded people were running out of supplies. Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and medicines into the enclave and the sole remaining access from Egypt, at Rafah, shut down on Tuesday after air strikes hit near the border crossing.

The United Nations has said that more than 260,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip. The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday that more than “263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes. This number is expected to rise further.”

About 3,000 people had been displaced already “due to previous escalations”, before the surprise assault by Hamas on Saturday. – The Guardian