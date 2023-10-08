China calls for immediate ceasefire between Hamas and Israel

China has called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, adding that the way out of the conflict lay in establishing an independent Palestinian state. The foreign ministry in Beijing said on Sunday China was “deeply concerned” about the escalation of tensions and violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip since Saturday morning.

“We call on relevant parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation,” a spokesperson said.

“The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot go on. The fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent state of Palestine. The international community needs to act with greater urgency, step up input into the Palestine question, facilitate the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and find a way to bring about enduring peace.”

China offered last April to act as a mediator in peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, after it brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The Iran-Saudi deal saw the two rival Middle Eastern powers agree to restore diplomatic relations and open embassies in each other’s capitals.

China has long been an advocate for the Palestinian cause at the United Nations, pressing for the implementation of resolutions calling for an end to the Israeli occupation. In 1988, Beijing was one of the first capitals to recognise Palestinian statehood, and it backs full UN membership for Palestine.

When Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas met Xi Jinping in Beijing last June, they signed a strategic partnership. And Beijing offered to mediate between the Palestinian factions as a prelude to peace talks with Israel.

China also enjoys a good relationship with Israel as an important trade partner, although Washington has put pressure on the Israeli government to join in economic sanctions against Beijing. The US has been dismissive of China’s role as a potential peace broker, despite the success of the Iran-Saudi talks.

The European Union followed the United States in expressing solidarity with Israel on Saturday, even projecting an image of the Israeli flag on to the Berlaymont building, the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. But many countries in the Global South have, like China, responded to the weekend’s events by calling for restraint on both sides and a return to negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.