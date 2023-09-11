Hundreds feared dead in eastern Libya following storm and floods

All the main oil ports in eastern Libya halted operations on Sunday due to the extreme weather, according to people familiar with the matter. Photograph: Libya Almasar TV/AP

Hundreds of people are feared dead in eastern Libya after the Mediterranean storm Daniel caused catastrophic flooding in major cities over the weekend, an official has said.

The leader-designate of the divided Opec nation’s eastern government, Osama Hammad, was cited by local media as saying on Monday that there could be as many as 2,000 victims and thousands missing in the coastal city of Derna alone. Destruction was also reported in Benghazi, Sousse and Al-Bayda.

Libya, which has been mired in conflict for much of the past decade, is split between rival administrations in the east and west. Both governments have declared three days of mourning.

All the main oil ports in eastern Libya halted operations on Sunday due to the extreme weather, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reopening will depend on the conditions, and the facilities – which are in Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Hariga – have sustained no material damage, the people said. – Bloomberg.