Top military staff warn Netanyahu that combat readiness of Israel Defence Forces is threatened

An Israeli military reservist drops a signed declaration in a box in Tel Aviv announcing the suspension of his voluntary reserve duty to protest at the government's judicial overhaul bill. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP

Top generals and intelligence chiefs have warned prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu that the damage to the combat readiness of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is liable to worsen over the coming weeks due to the decision by some 10,000 reservists to refuse to volunteer in protest over the right-wing government’s judicial overhaul.

Mr Netanyahu held an emergency meeting on Sunday night to discuss the crisis in the military, and was told by the generals that as prime minister he had the power to stop the deterioration, and that doing so was essential for national security. The working assumption held by top security officials is that in the absence of any clear statement by Mr Netanyahu regarding ongoing legislation by the Knesset parliament, it will be impossible to stem the tide of reservists who refuse to serve.

Last week Mr Netanyahu said the major element of the judicial overhaul – changing the make-up of the panel that appoints judges – would be passed in the autumn and would mark the end of the changes, which the opposition claims undermines Israeli democracy by shifting the balance of power from the judiciary to the executive branch.

Mr Netanyahu told the security officials that he was doing everything in his power to reach a broad consensus concerning the judicial legislation even though no negotiations are taking place.

The Brothers and Sisters in Arms movement, which has been at the forefront of the reservists’ protests, issued a statement saying that if Mr Netanyahu wanted an army ready for combat he needed to shelve the judicial legislation. “Netanyahu can continue to deny the mounting damage to the IDF’s readiness, but that won’t change the fact that the thing that we have warned against for months is now coming true. The IDF’s readiness is on the cusp,” the group said in a statement.

The crisis is particularly acute in the air force after thousands of air crew members, including more than 500 reservist pilots, decided not to continue to volunteer for service. A pilot who goes a few months without flying is no longer considered combat ready and cannot be called up. In response the air force flight academy has shortened the duration of outstanding cadets’ training.

Last week air force commander Major Gen Tomer Bar warned protesting reserve pilots of “worsening damage to the army’s readiness”. Following the warning Mr Netanyahu held a meeting with Major Gen Bar and IDF chief Lieut Gen Herzi Halevy. According to Israeli media reports, Mr Netanyahu shouted at the pair, claiming “it looks like the army is running the country”, claiming that their warnings undermine Israel’s military deterrence.