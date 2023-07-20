Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Stockholm Koran burning

Iraqi riot police try to disperse supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr at a protest outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on July 20th, 2023. Photograph; AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Koran stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire.

Online videos showed demonstrators at the diplomatic post waving flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shia cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr ahead of a planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Stockholm on Thursday.

The videos showed dozens of men climbing over the fence at the complex, with the sound of them trying to break down a front door. Another showed what appeared to be a small fire being set.

Other footage showed men inside what appeared to be a room at the embassy, an alarm audible in the background. Others later performed predawn prayers outside the embassy.

As dawn broke, police and other security officials gathered at the embassy as small plumes of smoke still rose. Firefighters tried to douse the flames from the ladder of a fire engine.

Some demonstrators still stood at the site, holding placards showing Mr al-Sadr’s face, apparently left alone by police.

The Swedish foreign ministry said in a statement that “our embassy staff are in safety”, without elaborating.

“We condemn all attacks on diplomats and staff from international organisations,” the ministry said. “Attacks on embassies and diplomats constitute a serious violation of the Vienna Convention. “Iraqi authorities have the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and diplomatic staff.”

Iraq’s foreign ministry also issued a statement condemning the attack, without explaining how it allowed the breach to happen or identifying who carried out the assault.

Swedish news agency TT said Swedish police granted an application for a demonstration on Thursday outside of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. It reported that the application said two demonstrators plan to burn a Koran and the Iraq flag.

For Muslims, the burning of the Koran represents a blasphemous desecration of their religion’s holy text.

Koran burnings in the past have sparked protests across the Muslim world, some turning violent.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have suspended all the activities of Swedish organisations in the country in response to a recent Koran burning. – AP