Iran starts trial of female journalist who covered Mahsa Amini’s death

Iranian reporters Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi face several charges including 'colluding with hostile powers' for their coverage of Mahsa Amini’s death. Photograph: Christina Assi/AFP/Getty Images

A Revolutionary Court in Iran on Tuesday began the trial of a female journalist behind closed doors on charges linked to her coverage of a Kurdish-Iranian woman whose death in custody last year sparked months of unrest, her husband said on Twitter.

Mahsa Amini’s death while held by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code unleashed a wave of mass anti-government protests for months, posing one of the boldest challenges to the country’s clerical leaders in decades.

A photograph taken by Niloofar Hamedi for the pro-reform Sharq daily showing Amini’s parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma was the first sign to the world that all was not well with 22-year-old Amini.

Tuesday’s trial session “ended in less than two hours while her lawyers did not get a chance to defend her and her family members were not allowed to attend the court”, said Ms Hamedi’s husband, Mohammad Hossein Ajorlou. “She denied all the charges against her and emphasised that she had performed her duty as a journalist based on the law.”

Ms Hamedi, along with another female journalist, Elaheh Mohammadi, who went on trial on Monday, face several charges including “colluding with hostile powers” for their coverage of Ms Amini’s death.

Iran’s intelligence ministry in October accused Ms Mohammadi and Ms Hamedi, both imprisoned for more than eight months, of being CIA foreign agents.

Iran’s clerical rulers have blamed the protests on an array of enemies, including the United States, aimed at destabilising the Islamic Republic. — Reuters

