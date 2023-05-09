Israeli air strikes: three Islamic Jihad leaders, four children among 12 killed

The heavily damaged house of Islamic Jihad leader Jihad Ghannam, killed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah. Photograph: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip killed three senior Islamic Jihad commanders and at least nine civilians, including four children, on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.

A Gaza health official said at least 12 people had been killed and 20 wounded in the strikes that hit residential areas in the densely populated strip in which 2.3 million Palestinians live on 365 sq km (140 square miles).

Israel said it targeted three leaders of Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed group that is on terrorism watch lists in the West and that commands the second-biggest armed network in Gaza.

Islamic Jihad identified the commanders killed as Jihad Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini and Tareq Izzeldeen.

The military said 40 jets took part in what it called “precise” strikes.

Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah.

Ten weapons and infrastructure manufacturing sites, including rocket production workshops and a site for making concrete used for tunnels, as well as military compounds belonging to the group were also hit, the spokesperson said.

A Islamic Jihad spokesman said Israel’s “crime will not pass unpunished”.

“The bombardment will be met by bombardment and the attack will be met by an attack,” he said.

Hours after the Gaza operation, military forces raided the West Bank city of Nablus, one of the focal points of months of confrontation between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters.

The air strikes were the latest incident in more than a year of surging violence that has seen repeated Israeli military raids and escalating settler violence in the occupied West Bank, amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks against Israelis.

Any major escalation could hinge on whether the enclave’s ruling Hamas militants join in. Such participation would make Hamas leader targets for assassination, Israeli security cabinet minister Israel Katz told Tel Aviv radio station 103FM.