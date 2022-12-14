Israel’s new government fast-tracks controversial Bills

Arieh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength). Mr Deri has been convicted twice on corruption charges, while Mr Ben-Gvir has been convicted on numerous counts of disturbing the peace. Photograph: Gil Cohen-Magen/Getty Images

Israel’s incoming government is fast-tracking a number of controversial Bills demanded by members of the right-wing and religious coalition in advance of next week’s deadline for the Knesset parliament to swear in Binyamin Netanyahu’s sixth government.

Parties representing 64 of the 120 Knesset members endorsed Israel’s longest-serving prime minister for another term after the November 1st election, but after Mr Netanyahu developed a reputation as a politician who doesn’t keep his word, the smaller coalition parties are taking no chances.

Three pieces of legislation demanded by potential coalition parties before the government is sworn in are being rushed through the Knesset in advance of the December 21st deadline set by president Yitzhak Herzog for the completion of coalition negotiations.

The first Bill will guarantee that the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, Arieh Deri, cannot be disqualified from serving as a cabinet minister on grounds of moral turpitude even though he has been convicted twice on corruption charges.

The second measure will allow the firebrand leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, expanded powers over the newly created national security ministry – which includes control over the police force – despite the fact that he has been convicted on numerous counts of disturbing the peace.

And the final Bill transfers control over day-to-day affairs in the West Bank from the defence ministry to Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party and an advocate of Israel annexing the occupied Palestinian territory.

In addition, another Bill – this time demanded by Mr Netanyahu himself to shore up his position within his Likud party – would prevent four members of a Knesset party splitting to form an independent faction.

“Netanyahu is weak, terrified of his trial. People who are younger than him – more extremist and determined than him – have taken over,” outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid told the Knesset, referring to Mr Netanyahu’s ongoing graft trial in which he is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Mr Netanyahu denies all the charges, claiming he is the victim of a left-wing witch hunt designed to keep him from power.

Earlier this week, the demands of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party during their coalition talks with Mr Netanyahu were leaked, prompting accusations that Israel is in danger of becoming a state based on Jewish religious law.

Among the UTJ demands were: no electricity production on the Sabbath; expanding gender segregation on beaches; affirmative action for the ultra-Orthodox when applying for government jobs and more religious studies in secular schools.

Likud stressed that not all the demands would be met and that “any final agreement will preserve the status quo in matters of religion and state.”