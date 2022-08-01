US anti-terrorism operation hits Al-Qaeda leader in Afghanistan

Ayman al-Zawahri. A successful operation would allow the Biden administration to claim vindication in its disputed claim that the US would still be able to strike terrorist targets after pulling US troops out of Afghanistan Photograph: BK Bangash/AP

A US counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan over the weekend killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The White House said President Joe Biden would give an address about “a successful counterterrorism operation on Monday evening at 7.30pm Washington time.

The Defence Department deferred to the White House, and US Central Command, with responsibility over Afghanistan, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Associated Press reported earlier that Zawahiri (71), had been killed in the attack.

Zawahiri was born into a prominent Egyptian family that included professors and an ambassador and became a physician. He founded Egyptian Islamic Jihad, which sought to overthrow the country’s security government. The organisation merged with al-Qaeda in 1998.

Zawahiri was charged by US prosecutors with having a role in the 1998 terrorist bombings of the US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya. He took over the leadership of al-Qaeda in 2011, shortly after American forces killed Osama bin Laden, a founder of the group, in Pakistan.

The State Department had offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading to Zawahiri’s capture.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters that lawmakers had been briefed on the US counterterrorism operation. He declined to confirm the target but said, “I think it will be welcome news to Americans.”

A successful operation allows the Biden administration to claim vindication in its disputed pledge that the US would still be able to strike terrorist targets after pulling US troops out of Afghanistan.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders said on Twitter Monday that a US attack had struck a house in the Sherpur district of Kabul.

“The security and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and found that the attack was carried out by American drones, according to the spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed. He didn’t provide information on casualties. He condemned the assault as “a clear violation of international principles. - Bloomberg