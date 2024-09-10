Moscow region struck by Ukraine attacks as Russia says 144 drones downed

A damaged residential building following a drone attack in Ramenskoye in the Moscow region on September 10th, 2024. Photograph; TATYANA MAKEYEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Russia said it downed 144 drones early Tuesday morning, including in the Moscow region, where residential buildings were hit and one person died.

Anti-missile systems downed 20 drones in the Moscow region alone, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

Two apartment buildings in the Ramenskoye district of the region were damaged, killing a woman (46), the regional governor, Andrey Vorobyov, said on his Telegram channel. Several others were injured.

Moscow airports Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky temporarily suspended operations, the state-run Tass newswire reported.

READ MORE

In Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, air defences downed 72 drones, while 14 others were stopped overnight in the Kursk region, according to the Defence Ministry. Nine regions in total reported defending against attacks by unmanned aircraft.

Tuesday’s strike comes after Russia said it repelled 158 Ukrainian drones across more than a dozen regions, including the capital, on September 1st. That drone attack ignited a blaze at a major oil processor.

In Ukraine, overnight Russian drone and missile attacks injured at least three people, damaged buildings and caused fires across Ukraine, authorities said on Tuesday.

The air force shot down 38 out of 46 Russia-launched drones during an overnight attack across 13 regions, according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app. Russia also used two missiles in its attack, it said.

Regional governor Ihor Taburets said the attack injured two people and damaged several buildings in the city of Cherkasy. The strike damaged an infrastructure facility in the region and caused a fire that had since been put out, he said, without specifying what had been hit.

Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko said the attack also damaged a building and caused a fire in an open area in the area surrounding the capital, after air defences engaged aerial targets. The Kyiv city authorities reported no damage or casualties in the capital itself.

Overnight attacks on the southern region of Kherson damaged a kindergarten and cars, according to regional governor Oleksander Prokudin. One person was injured there in Russia’s drone attack, the local authorities added. – Agencies