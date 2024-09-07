Irishman (39) reported missing on hiking trip in Sardinia

The 39-year old went missing on Friday afternoon while on the third leg of the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara, between Masua and Cala Domestica, according to the Italian national broadcaster RAI. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

An Irishman has been reported missing while on a hiking trip on the island of Sardinia with relatives, according to Italian media outlets.

The 39-year old went missing on Friday afternoon while on the third leg of the Cammino Minerario di Santa Barbara, between Masua and Cala Domestica, according to the Italian national broadcaster RAI.

It is believed the man was hiking with his brothers when they split up and all traces of him were lost. The man has not been seen since.

Search teams continued throughout Friday night and Saturday in their bid to locate him.

RAI is reporting that an Alpine Rescue team and drivers are involved in the search, including a search and rescue helicopter along with piloted drones equipped with thermal imaging technology and two dog units.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

According to L’unione Sarda emergency services are scouring the coast on a large scale. On Friday they retraced the path starting from the last known position transmitted by the man.