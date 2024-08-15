Heavy fighting reported on Ukraine’s eastern front amid incursion over Russian border

People displaced from the border regions wait for aid distribution, in Kursk, Russia, on Wednesday. Photograph: Nanna Heitmann/The New York Times

Ukraine said there was no sign Russian military pressure was receding along the eastern front inside its borders on Thursday, more than a week after its incursion into president Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and reported the heaviest fighting in weeks near Pokrovsk.

Ukraine launched a major assault into Russia’s Kursk region on August 6th, carving out a strip of land in what military analysts have said is, in part, an attempt to divert Russian reserve forces to act as reinforcements.

Military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said Russia had moved some troops from Ukraine’s occupied south to other areas, but that it had not constituted a big redeployment for now.

“No significant changes in the size of the group were detected, and the number of the personnel is not changing enough to indicate any differences or weakening in ... hostilities,” Mr Lykhoviy said on national television.

Serhiy Tsehotskiy, an officer with the 59th Motorized Brigade, said there had been no let-up in Russian pressure in the partially-occupied Donetsk region where Russia has concentrated its attacks for months.

A Ukrainian military vehicle passes a roadside crater minutes after a Russian strike near the border in the Sumy region of Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

“The enemy, despite what is happening on the territory of Russia, is still ... keeping the bulk of its troops in this direction and trying to achieve success,” Mr Tsehotskiy said on national television.

Russian forces had used all its available reserves in the eastern Donetsk region and had “truly pressured” Ukraine there, he said.

The Ukrainian military’s general staff said there had been 58 battles between Kyiv and Moscow’s forces on the front near the Kyiv-controlled logistics city of Pokrovsk, the most it has reported on any single day this month.

The head of the Pokrovsk military administration Serhiy Dobriak appealed to locals to evacuate.

“The enemy has come almost right up to the city of Pokrovsk. Just over 10km from the outskirts of the city,” he said on Telegram.

DeepState, a popular Ukrainian military blog, reported Russian advances in the villages of Zhelanne and Orlivka on Ukraine’s eastern front late on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that British Challenger 2 tanks are thought to have been used in Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia.

It comes after the British government confirmed that Kyiv was free to use UK weapons in its offensive in Kursk Oblast.

A UK source said the battle tanks had been deployed by Ukrainian troops, as first reported by Sky News.

The British ministry of defence (MoD) refused to comment on “operational” matters but said there had been no change in policy since the green light was given for UK weapons to be used on Russian soil as part of Kyiv’s self-defence.

A Challenger 2 battle tank, one of the type supplied to Ukraine by the UK. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The latest turn in the conflict has sparked concerns about a wider escalation of tensions between Russia and the West.

But the British MoD has said Ukraine has a “clear right” to use weapons donated by the UK for its self-defence, and “that does not preclude operations inside Russia”.

Ukrainian troops appear to be gaining more territory within the Kursk region in recent days, while other neighbouring Russian states along Ukraine’s border have declared a state of emergency in response.

Russia began moving thousands more people from its border regions on Thursday after Ukraine said it was advancing deeper into the country.

Kursk’s acting governor, Alexei Smirnov, said that the Glushkov district, which has a population of 20,000, was being evacuated. At least 200,000 people have so far been, moved from the border regions, according to Russian data.

Locals in Ukraine's Sumy region are counting the cost as the Ukrainian army pushes on following a surprise incursion into Russian territory. Video: Reuters

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that his forces had advanced a few kilometres and that the goal of replenishing an “exchange fund” of prisoners of war was being achieved. One Ukrainian official said Kyiv was carving out a buffer zone to protect its population against attack.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday that its forces had shot down Ukrainian drones over the neighbouring Belgorod region of Russia and that Sukhoi-34 bombers had pummeled Ukrainian positions in Kursk. Russia’s defence ministry also reported intense battles along the Ukraine front, and said that its troops had taken better positions at several points.

While the Ukrainian attack has embarrassed Moscow, revealed the weakness of its border defences and changed the public narrative of the war, Russian officials said what they cast as a Ukrainian “invasion” would not change the course of the war.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, has been advancing for most of the year along the 1000km front in Ukraine and has a vast numerical superiority. It controls about 18 per cent of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian incursion into Russia has yielded its biggest battlefield gains since 2022.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said on Thursday it shot down all 29 Russia-launched drones over eight Ukrainian regions during an overnight attack, which officials said caused minor damage. – Reuters/PA