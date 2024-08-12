Forest fire rages out of control on fringes of Greek capital

The Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in a smoke cloud from the wildfire in Athens. Photograph: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

A large forest fire is raging out of control on the northern fringes of the Greek capital, triggering numerous evacuation orders for Athens suburbs and outlying areas as strong winds hampered the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and several water-dropping planes.

With flames towering at times to heights of more than 25m (80ft), the fire that began on Sunday afternoon burned homes and sent a blanket of smoke and ash over central Athens, where the smell of burning lingered in the air.

Power cuts were reported in several parts of the capital and affected traffic lights at major junctions in the centre.

The wildfire was racing through pine forests left tinder-dry by repeated heatwaves this summer.

June and July of this year were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece, which also recorded its warmest winter ever.

Authorities were faced with “an exceptionally dangerous fire, which we have been fighting for more than 20 hours under dramatic circumstances”, climate crisis and civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

The fire was burning mainly on two separate fronts, with some parts in particularly difficult to reach areas on a mountain northeast of Athens, Mr Kikilias said.

The fire department said 685 firefighters, backed by 27 teams specially trained to tackle wildfires and including more than 80 armed forces personnel, were battling the flames.

More than 190 vehicles were deployed, while 17 water-dropping planes and 16 helicopters were providing aerial support.

A children’s hospital and a military hospital, two monasteries and a children’s home were evacuated, while one more hospital was to be evacuated on Monday afternoon.

Residents evacuate as wildfire intensifies in Dione, Greece. Photograph: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

More than two dozen emergency push alerts were sent to mobile phones in the area warning people to flee, while homes in several areas were burned, although the exact number was not immediately clear.

“The wind would go in one direction and then in the other. The smoke was suffocating. You couldn’t see. Your eyes teared up. You couldn’t breathe. You couldn’t see the house,” said Spyros Gorilas, a resident of the area of Dioni who hosed down his house with water to save it from the flames.

“Even the helicopter that dropped water, you couldn’t see it. You could only hear it. Nothing else.”

Evacuation orders were issued throughout the day for yet more Athens suburbs as strong winds continued unabated.

Fire department spokesman Col Vassileios Vathrakogiannis said authorities had been faced with more than 40 flare-ups of the blaze since the early hours of Monday in areas where the flames had somewhat abated.

Three Athens hospitals were on heightened alert, while paramedics and ambulances treated two firefighters – one for light burns and the other for breathing problems – and 13 civilians for breathing problems, Col Vathrakogiannis said.

The Athens Medical Association urged residents near affected areas to exercise caution, especially those with chronic conditions, the elderly, pregnant women, young children and those with respiratory and heart problems.

Greece’s coast guard ordered all ferries going to and from the nearby port of Rafina, which serves mainly the Cycladic islands and Crete, to be diverted to the port of Lavrion due to the fire.

Authorities in nearby suburbs opened at least one sports hall and were providing rooms in hotels for evacuees, while yet more suburbs were put on standby for potential evacuation.

The fire began on Sunday afternoon about 35km from Athens and was fanned by strong winds that quickly drove it out of control.

Meteorologists and government officials have warned of the heightened danger of wildfires because of weather conditions from Sunday until Thursday, with half of the country placed under a “red alert” for wildfire hazard.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers but authorities have said climate change is fuelling bigger and more frequent blazes.

In 2018 a large fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in their homes and on roads as they tried to flee in their cars.

More than 100 people died, including some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames.

Last year wildfires in Greece killed more than 20 people, including 18 migrants who became trapped by the flames as they trekked through a forest in northeastern Greece and were caught by a fire that burned for more than two weeks. – AP

