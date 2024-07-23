‘Annoy them even more’: German punks ‘invade’ holiday island favoured by elites

Aktion Sylt said it aimed to make ‘safe retreats for fascist subsidy collectors, tax-evading Nazi heirs and backward world destroyers things of the past!’ Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Punks from across Germany have set up a summer-long protest camp on the North Sea holiday island of Sylt to demonstrate against economic exclusion, environmental degradation and the presence of the far right in one of the country’s most exclusive areas.

For the third consecutive year, the young left-wingers with mohawks, torn T-shirts and facial piercings began descending on Sylt at the weekend, mainly by train, to disrupt the seasonal repose of the elites.

The Aktion Sylt pressure group said it aimed to make “safe retreats for fascist subsidy collectors, tax-evading Nazi heirs and backward world destroyers things of the past!”

Their presence has been registered with the authorities, who have ordered the encampment’s residents to sleep in tents, use chemical toilets and dispose of their own litter until the site is dismantled by midday on September 6th, said Hans-Martin Slopianka, a district spokesperson for North Frisia.

Appointed stewards wearing security vests or white armbands must be visibly present and enforce the agreed rules. The punks launched an online donation campaign to fund the additional facilities.

“We assume the protest camps will remain peaceful,” Florian Korte, a Sylt administration spokesperson, told the news agency dpa. “The talks with the police, the North Frisia district and the regulatory authorities have been very constructive.”

Marvin Bederke of Aktion Sylt said he expected up to 300 participants – the agreed limit – at the improvised campsite near the local airport, where private planes bring the rich and famous of the EU’s top economy to enjoy the island’s windswept charms.

The protesters have agreed to move to another field just to the south after a week.

The protests began in 2022, when Germany introduced a €9 (£7.60) monthly ticket for unlimited public transport across the country in an effort to curb soaring inflation while cutting carbon emissions.

The punks seized the opportunity for a summer “invasion” of Sylt, to the horror of its well-heeled seasonal residents, which was gleefully documented in the tabloids.

The remote island became easily accessible by car to city dwellers a century ago with the construction of the Hindenburg causeway connecting it to the mainland. Its reputation as a playground for the upper classes grew rapidly, driving up prices for housing and pushing out many long-time residents over the decades.

Activists criticise the “gentrification” in the community’s small villages, meaning that most people who work at Sylt’s designer shops, restaurants, bars and private clubs often can no longer afford to live on the island and have to commute.

Then in May, some partygoers were caught chanting a Nazi slogan at an upmarket Sylt club, in a video that went viral.

The clip showed the group drinking and dancing together to the 2001 song L’amour Toujours by the Italian musician Gigi D’Agostino, with some singing the ultranationalist slogan “Germany for the Germans – foreigners out” in place of the song’s apolitical lyrics.

The images struck many commentators as a chilling revelation of how far-right ideology had penetrated bourgeois circles of German society.

A small group of punks gathered on Sylt soon after with a banner reading “loud against the far right” and promised a strong mobilisation for this year’s protest camp.

Aktion Sylt plans rallies and cultural events over the summer. The leftwing author and trade union official Marco Höne will travel from Stuttgart in the southwest for a gathering on August 7th titled Your Wealth Makes Me Throw Up, where he will read from his book Rich and Ugly.

In previous years holidaymakers have complained of noise, rubbish and odour from the encampment, leading a court last year to order it be cleared ahead of schedule. Frank Deppe, a Sylt podcaster, recalled conflict between the protesters and local business owners including shouted insults and even fistfights.

The anti-capitalist Anarchist Pogo Party of Germany (APPD), which describes itself as “the party of the rabble and social parasites since 1981″, said it would join the protest camp again this year.

It noted that Sylt officials had used the construction of an 1981anti-punk wall” and a €100,000 art installation at a previous campsite as well as the attempted collection of “spa taxes” to disrupt the protesters in the past.

“We are happy to use any harassment from Sylt’s high society as an opportunity to annoy them even more,” the party posted on Instagram. “Let’s flood the favourite holiday destination of the rich and beautiful once again with ‘cheap tourists’.” – Guardian