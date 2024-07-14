Ukraine: Russian forces reportedly take control of Donetsk village

Smoke rises at the site of a Russian rocket strike in the village of Budy village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine on Sunday. Photograph: Yevhen Titov/EPA

Russian forces have taken control of the village of Urozhaine in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Russian forces launched a “double tap” missile attack on Saturday on a small town near Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, killing two people, an emergency services official and a police officer, officials said.

Officials also reported four dead in a series of attacks in Donetsk region to the southeast and two more in the southern Kherson region.

Prosecutors said the midafternoon missile attack targeted the railway station in Budy, southwest of Kharkiv. After rescue teams arrived, a second missile hit the area.

They said 25 people were injured in the incidents, including two children.

Interior minister Ihor Klymenko said the head of the Kharkiv district emergency services was killed, along with a police officer from a rapid reaction unit. Among the injured were three emergency workers, a policeman and about 20 civilians.

Reuters could not verify independently the accounts and Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians. But Russian forces have used the “double tap” tactic to devastating effect.

Kharkiv remained out of Russian hands in the initial advance of the Kremlin's forces after the February 2022 invasion.

The city and surrounding area have since come under constant attack, though Ukrainian officials say the frequency has diminished since US supplies of weaponry to Ukraine resumed after a break of several months.

Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said an attack by multiple rocket launchers hit a multistorey apartment building and killed one person in Chasiv Yar – a town targeted by Russian forces as a staging point in advancing through Ukraine’s east.

A guided bomb, a kind increasingly used in Russian attacks, killed one person near the town of Kurakhove, where some of the heaviest fighting is taking place along the 1,000km front.

Two bombs dropped on a village further west near the town of Komar killed two people. Ten buildings and a shop were damaged.

In southern Kherson region, regional governor Oleksander Prokudin said Russian shelling had killed a couple in a village outside the main administrative centre, also known as Kherson.

Prokudin said Russian forces had shelled Ukrainian-held positions throughout the day. Russian forces seized Kherson region in the early days of the 2022 invasion, but Ukrainian forces recaptured many areas later in the year. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024