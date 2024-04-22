EU foreign and defence ministers discuss sanctions on Iran and aid to Ukraine

EU foreign affairs and defence ministers are meeting to discuss expanding sanctions targeting Iran following missile attacks on Israel. They are also discussing how to further increase the amount of military aid sent to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The sanctions are expected to focus on Iran’s ability to export drones and missiles, by expanding restrictions on the sale of missiles to Russia, as well as attempting to disrupt supply of drones to militants seen as Iran’s proxies in the Middle East. The meeting, which is taking place in Luxembourg, is expected to discuss appeals from Ukraine for EU countries to provide it with Patriot air defence systems, to help defend the country from Russian aerial bombardments.

Speaking before the meeting, Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, said he hoped there would be concrete steps agreed at the meeting to increase support to Ukraine. There had been plenty of “warnings” from the country about the difficult position it was in on the battlefield, he said. “We have been asking all member states to do whatever they can in order to increase the air defence capacity of Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Borrell said EU ministers would discuss placing sanctions on violent Israel settlers clashing with Palestinians, as part of wider talks about Israel’s war in Gaza. “We are asking Israel in every possible manner that it should not attack Rafah ... There is more than one million people which will be massacred, if there is an attack from Israel,” he said.

The senior EU official said there had been no movement from the European Commission on a request from Ireland and Spain to look at reviewing the bloc’s trade agreement with Israel, over humanitarian violations during the war in Gaza.

Tánaiste and foreign affairs minister Micheál Martin said Ireland had anticipated there would be “significant pushback” to the suggestion by other EU countries. “We are of the view that humanitarian law has been breached and been broken time and time again,” he said.

“There is an absolute imperative now that we have an immediate ceasefire, that we have the release of all hostages and that we get humanitarian aid flowing in Gaza,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he would be supporting expanding sanctions on Iran, including against “key people” in the regime. “The fact of the matter is Iran has been supporting the Houthis, Hizbullah and Hamas and has been a malign influence in the region, from our perspective it needs to pull back,” he said.

The Dutch minister for foreign affairs, Hanke Bruins Slot, said the US agreeing to release a long-delayed package of €57 billion in aid for Ukraine was vital. “We have to do everything we can, as the European Union, the United States, and other partners to give all the munitions, all the air defence which is necessary to support them. We don’t have another choice,” she said.