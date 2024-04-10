Major overhaul of EU asylum policy approved by European Parliament

The pact seeks to introduce more burden sharing to help southern EU countries that have traditionally borne the brunt of the numbers of asylum seekers arriving into Europe. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

The European Parliament has approved a major overhaul of asylum policy that will harden the bloc’s borders after years of deadlock on the matter.

The reforms include measures to fast-track decisions on some asylum cases, detain more people in facilities at borders, and allow countries to make financial contributions in lieu of taking in asylum seekers.

The pact seeks to introduce more burden sharing to help southern European Union countries that have traditionally borne the brunt of the numbers of asylum seekers arriving into Europe. Under the agreement other countries can make financial contributions of €20,000 for each asylum seeker they refuse to host, to support countries accommodating asylum seekers.

The overhaul was proposed by the European Commission in 2020, but the proposals have their roots in efforts at reforming asylum policy that began in 2016.

During a tense voting session on Wednesday, MEPs approved the 10 Bills that made up the migration pact, which had been trashed out in previous negotiations with the commission.

The centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the centrist Renew group, and the centre left Socialists & Democrats (S&D) backed the reforms. Recent days saw a flurry of canvassing across political lines, as the parliament’s three biggest groupings sought to get the agreement over the line.

The Left and Green groupings opposed the measures as a step backwards, while the far-right opposed it as it did not go far enough.

During the debate Ylva Johansson, EU commissioner for home affairs, told the parliament the vote was an “all or nothing decision”, and the reforms would fall if all parts of the pact were not approved.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil MEPs voted for the agreement, while those in the Left group, such as Clare Daly and Luke Ming Flanagan opposed it. Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus said he would be voting against the majority of the pact, as did Grace O’Sullivan, Green MEP.

Sophie in ‘t Veld, a Renew MEP from the Netherlands, said while she would be supporting most of the package, there were “very justified doubts and concerns” about some elements. “You see on my face I’m not jubilant, I’m not going to open a bottle of champagne after this,” she said.

Jorge Buxadé, a Spanish MEP from the right-wing Vox party, said he supported measures to beef up the EU’s database of asylum seekers to allow for better checks. However, he said the overall plan did not go far enough when it came to deportations. Jordan Bardella, MEP and president of the French far-right National Rally party, said the Identity and Democracy group would vote against the deal as it would not stop the flow of asylum seekers into the EU.

The pact would play into the hands of the far right by creating a “fortress Europe”, according to Saskia Bricmont, a Green MEP from Belgium.

Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty International’s EU office, said the new policy would increase the number of people held in “detention” at Europe’s borders. The approach to migration policy had been a “race to the bottom” and a constant lowering of standards, as the political centre of gravity shifted to the right, she said.