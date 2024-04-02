Finland school shooting: Three children injured as police arrest suspect

Three children were injured in a shooting at a school in Finland early on Tuesday.

A suspect, also a minor, was later apprehended, Finnish police said. The victims, all aged 12, were taken to hospital.

Police said they received an alert at 9:08am for the shooting that took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb north of Helsinki. The school has about 800 students, aged from seven to 15, and a staff of some 90 people, according to the local municipality.

The Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the suspect was caught in the Helsinki area later on Tuesday.

“The immediate danger is over,” the Viertola school’s principal Sari Laasila told Reuters, declining to comment further on the incident.

“The shooting scene in Vantaa deeply shocks. My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the other students and staff of Viertola school,” Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo said in a post on social media X.

“We are following the situation closely and are waiting for updated information from the authorities.”– Reuters