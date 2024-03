Ukraine-Russia war: Lavrov says Kyiv peace plan is pointless

Ukrainian soldiers with a self-propelled howitzer in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

Ukraine’s proposed peace plan was pointless as it was based on unacceptable notions like Moscow’s withdrawal from areas it has captured, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

In an interview, Mr Lavrov told the Moscow daily Izvestia that a proposed peace summit would not succeed until its fundamental bases were changed, including allowing Russia to participate.

“We are in any case ready to hold discussions but not on the bases of (Ukrainian president Volodymyr) Zelenskiy’s ‘peace formula’,” he told the daily.

“How could any serious politician in Washington, Brussels, London, Paris or Berlin say that there is no alternative to the Zelenskiy formula,” he said.

Mr Lavrov dismissed as unacceptable the plan’s provisions, which call for Russia to withdraw from territory it has captured, including Crimea, annexed in 2014, and the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 post-Soviet borders. It also calls for a means to bring Russia to account for its February 2022 invasion.

Mr Zelenskiy rejects any notion of negotiations with Moscow on any basis other than the peace plan.

Mr Lavrov said he had met officials and diplomats from Switzerland who had assured him that a peace summit that Bern has agreed to host would include Russian participation and be conducted on realistic terms.

He said Swiss officials had told him “we understand that nothing can be solved without you, that’s unfair.” And once the plan was turned into a “collective product”, Russia would be invited.

Mr Lavrov also said US proposals to discuss arms deals, uncoupling the issue from the Ukraine conflict, made little sense.

“It is a joke and does not reflect well on those in the administration in Washington dealing with foreign policy,” he told Izvestia. “All this boils down to the fact that foreign policy in the United States is being directed by people who don’t know how to engage in diplomacy.”

In Ukraine, the country’s energy facilities were the target of an overnight Russian missile and drone attack in which thermal and hydro power plants were damaged, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday.

The sweeping attacks, the biggest of which came last Friday, have already caused major damage to generating and transmission Ukrainian facilities, forcing Kyiv to halt power exports and rely on imports.

“During the night, the Russians struck again at energy facilities in a massive and combined attack,” Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app. “Thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions were damaged,” it said.

Ukrenergo noted that emergency shutdowns were applied in the country’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukrainian television reported this morning that explosions were heard in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi regions and the city of Dnipro as Russian cruise missiles were spotted in Ukrainian air space.

Polish and allied aircraft were activated early on Friday after Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said. The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine. – Reuters