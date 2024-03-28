Russia-Ukraine war: Putin claims Russia will not attack Nato countries

Russia has no designs on any Nato country and will not attack Poland, the Baltic States or the Czech Republic, Russian president Vladimir Putin said late on Wednesday.

Speaking to Russian air force pilots, Mr Putin said the US-led military alliance had expanded eastwards towards Russia since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union but that Moscow had no plans to attack a Nato state.

“We have no aggressive intentions towards these states,” Mr Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript released on Thursday.

“The idea that we will attack some other country – Poland, the Baltic States, and the Czechs are also being scared – is complete nonsense. It’s just drivel.”

READ MORE

However, he said if the West supplies F-16 fighters to Ukraine then they will be shot down by Russian forces.

Asked about F-16 fighters that the West has promised to send to Ukraine, Mr Putin said such aircraft would not change the situation in Ukraine.

“If they supply F-16s, and they are talking about this and are apparently training pilots, this will not change the situation on the battlefield,” Mr Putin said.

“And we will destroy the aircraft just as we destroy today tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment, including multiple rocket launchers.”

Mr Putin said that F-16 could also carry nuclear weapons. “Of course, if they will be used from airfields in third countries, they become for us legitimate targets, wherever they might be located,” the Russian president said.

The Kremlin – which accuses the United States of fighting against Russia by supporting Ukraine with money, weapons and intelligence – says relations with Washington have probably never been worse.

Mr Putin’s remarks followed comments earlier in the day by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba that the F-16 aircraft should arrive in Ukraine in the coming months.

Ukraine, now more than two years into a full-fledged war against Russia, has sought F-16s for many months. Belgium, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands are among countries that have pledged to donate F-16s.

A coalition of countries has promised to help train Ukrainian pilots in their use.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces shot down 26 out of 28 attack drones launched by Russia, Kyiv’s military said on Thursday. The Iranian-made drones were destroyed over parts of eastern, southern and southeastern Ukraine, the air force added.

Security measures in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv will be tightened after a spate of Russian ballistic missile attacks and threats of escalation, a city official said on Thursday.

Russia staged concerted air strikes on Ukraine’s energy system last week in what Moscow said was part of a series of “revenge” strikes in response to Kyiv’s bombardment of Russian regions.

Moscow has since increased its use of ballistic missiles, which are much faster than regular cruise missiles and harder to shoot down, to attack Ukrainian cities. – Agencies