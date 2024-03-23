‘Nothing can ever justify such horrific violence’: World leaders react to Moscow attack

A woman mourns at a makeshift memorial in front of the Crocus City Hall, a day after a gun attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 23, 2024. Photograph: Getty Images

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has expressed his condolences to the family of the victims of the Moscow terror attack.

At least 115 people and hundreds wounded when gunmen opened fire in the Crocus City Hall on Friday night. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on Telegram. US intelligence officials says it has information confirming that the attack was carried out by Islamic State.

In a post on X, Mr Martin stated: “I am shocked by the horrific scenes of the indiscriminate attack in Moscow tonight. Targeting civilians can never be justified in any circumstances. I extend my condolences to all those who have lost loved ones.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by the UK’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Mr Cameron said that the UK “condemns in the strongest terms the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial in front of the Crocus City Hall, a day after a gun attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 23th, 2024. Photograph: Getty

“We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deepest sympathy to the families of the many victims. Nothing can ever justify such horrific violence.”

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres condemned “in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, in which at least 40 people were reportedly killed and over 100 others injured”.

John Kirby, a spokesman for President Biden’s National Security Council, said the thoughts of the White House were with the “victims of this terrible shooting attack”.

However, he cautioned that there is “no indication at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved. We’re taking a look at it. But I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine.”

Three days ago the US embassy in Russia warned Americans to avoid large gatherings in Moscow and said a terrorist attack was imminent. President Vladimir Putin ignored the warning and accused the US of trying to intimidate Russians.

A US intelligence official described how American agencies learned how a cell of ISIS based in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan condemned the attacks and said Russia and Afghanistan faced a common enemy in Islamic State.

“The IEA Foreign Ministry condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent terrorist attack in Moscow and considers it a blatant violation of all human standards,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Foreign Ministry spokesman for the interim Taliban government, said on X (Twitter).

He did add, thought, that he believed that IS was under the control of western intelligence services.

China President Xi Jinping sent his “condolences” to President Putin and “stressed that China opposes all form of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports the Russian government’s efforts to safeguard its national security and stability”.

Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni condemned what she said was an “odious act of terrorism”.

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz posted on X: “Saddened by tonight’s tragic events in Moscow. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to all those affected.”

Iran, which is one of Russia’s few allies in Ukraine war expressed sympathies to the families involved.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: “I offer condolences to my colleague Sergey Lavrov and the Russian people and government over the bitter incident. A joint and effective fight against terrorism requires serious action by the international community without any discrimination.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi called the attack a “heinous act” and expressed solidarity with the Russian government and its people.

Ukraine had “nothing to do” with the attack, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Telegram.

The main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian defence ministry said “the terrorist attack in Moscow was a planned and deliberate provocation by the Russian special services on Putin’s orders”, alleging that the aim was to “further escalate and expand the war” with Ukraine.