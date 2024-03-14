Russia-Ukraine war: Nato and Kyiv condemn Russian election on Ukrainian soil

A woman casts her ballot at a mobile polling station during voting in Russia's presidential election in Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine, Nato and politicians around the world have condemned voting for Russia’s presidential election that is also being held in Ukraine’s occupied territories.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry called voting in the occupied territories illegal and void and called on its international partners not to recognise the results.

The ministry said the electoral campaign on Russia-occupied territories showed Moscow demonstrated “continued flagrant disregard for international law norms and principles”, Reuters reported.

The chairs of foreign affairs committee in 23 parliaments – from the Baltics to the United States to Israel – have signed a statement rejecting the legitimacy of elections conducted by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories.

READ MORE

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said any attempt to organise Russian elections there would be completely illegal.

Speaking after presenting the annual Nato report, Mr Stoltenberg said Ukrainians are not running out of courage but are running out of ammunition.

Mr Stoltenberg said there is an urgent need for Nato allies to step up delivery of ammunition and weapons to the country.” It is a question of political will to make the decisions,” he said.

Ukraine’s military said on Thursday that overnight Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 34 Shahed drones, and that 22 of them were shot down.

Russia’s national guard said on Thursday it was fighting off attacks from pro-Ukrainian groups in the region of Kursk, the latest in a recent string of clashes at the border, reports Agence France-Presse.

Three separate groups of Ukrainian militias, mainly comprised of anti-Kremlin Russians, this week claimed to have captured the village of Tyotkino in a joint operation.

Ukrainian drones have attacked several oil refineries hundreds of miles from the frontline in Russian regions including Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Leningrad. The continuing attacks are part of a strategy to cause economic damage.

Rosneft’s biggest oil refinery, in Ryazan, was set ablaze, a regional governor said on Wednesday, causing two damaged primary oil refining units to be shut down. The plant handles about 5.8 per cent of Russia’s total refined crude oil, according to industry sources.

Elsewhere, the Kremlin said on Thursday that comments on nuclear weapons that Russian president Vladimir Putin made in an interview with state media did not constitute a threat and accused the United States of deliberately taking the remarks out of context.

Mr Putin said in the interview published on Wednesday that Russia was technically ready for nuclear war and that if the United States sent troops to Ukraine, it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Mr Putin had merely been answering a journalist’s questions on the subject and restating the already well known circumstances in which Russia would theoretically be forced to use nuclear weapons. – Guardian