Russia-Ukraine war: Putin says Russian forces and ‘systems’ will be placed at Finnish border

Russian president Vladimir Putin signalled he intends to boost forces along the country’s border with Finland.

The Russian leader criticised Finland and Sweden’s Nato accession, Reuters reported. “This is an absolutely meaningless step for Finland and Sweden from the point of view of ensuring their own national interests,” he said.

“We didn’t have troops there [at the Finnish border], now they will be there. There were no systems of destruction there, now they will appear,” Mr Putin added.

In Ukraine, at least six people were killed and more than 50 wounded as a result of Russian missile, drone and air strikes in Myrnohrad, Sumy and Kryvyi Rih last night, Ukrainian authorities said.

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday it was sending up to $300 million (€274 million) in weapons to Ukraine, the first new aid package for the country since funding ran out in late December.

The package, pulled together from money that army accountants cobbled from savings from contracts that came in under bid, includes air defence interceptors, artillery rounds and armour systems, senior defence officials said.

It is a stopgap measure at best, the officials said, but Ukraine is in dire need of air defence systems in particular, as Russia has continued its bombardment of towns particularly in the east. The makeshift solution would keep advancing Russian troops at bay for only a few weeks, one official said.

Announcing the aid package at the White House, the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the new package would “keep Ukraine’s guns firing for a period, but only a short period.” Mr Sullivan called for Congress to pass a new Ukraine aid Bill “as soon as possible.”

Elsewhere, Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a fresh condemnation of all wars, days after irking Kyiv and western capitals for appearing to suggest Ukraine should surrender and negotiate peace with its Russian invader.

The pope had told Swiss broadcaster RSI that Ukraine should “show the courage of the white flag” and open talks with Russia, but his deputy Cardinal Pietro Parolin clarified in a Tuesday interview that Russia should first halt its aggression.

“Many young people, many young people go to die (in war). Let’s pray the Lord to give us the grace to overcome this madness of war, which is always a defeat,” the pope said during his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square.

He did not specifically mention Ukraine or any other conflict zones, but said he had earlier received a rosary and a copy of the gospels that belonged to a man killed on an unspecified war front.

Francis (87), who is hampered by mobility and respiratory issues, for the third week in a row limited his speaking at the weekly audience, leaving it to an aide to read most of his prepared texts. – Agencies