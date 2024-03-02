Russia-Ukraine war: Two killed, eight wounded by Russian attack on Odesa, say officials

Ukrainian rescuers work at a residential building after an overnight attack in the southern city of Odesa that killed two people. Photograph: EPA

Two people were killed, eight were wounded and six are missing after a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, authorities said.

“Russia continues to fight civilians ... one of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odessa. 18 apartments were destroyed,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post.

A video posted by Mr Zelenskiy showed an apartment building with a chunk several storeys tall ripped out of it, and dozens of rescuers scrambling to cut through a sea of rubble on the ground.

According to Mr Zelenskiy, the drone was a Shahed, a large, winged kamikaze drone supplied by Iran. Russia has launched several thousand of these throughout the war at targets deep inside Ukraine.

In Russia, two buildings were damaged and people were evacuated in St Petersburg on Saturday morning after local residents reported a loud explosion that blew out windows.

St Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov said “an incident” had taken place in the city’s northeastern district of Krasnogvardeyskiy.

There were no casualties, but residents were evacuated from their apartments, Mr Beglov said, without explaining the cause of the incident or its nature.

Reuters video taken at the scene showed a damaged facade of a building with blown-out windows, damaged balconies and shattered glass and debris on the ground.

Russian media outlets reported that the incident could have been caused by a downed Ukrainian drone, which was heading towards a nearby fuel depot. There was no official confirmation of this from Russia authorities or state media. – Agencies