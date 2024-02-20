Ukraine-Russia war: 23 Russian drones shot down overnight, says Ukrainian military

Ukraine's prime minister, Denys Shmyhal (C), arrives to hold a press conference in Tokyo. Photograph: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Russia launched 23 drones at Ukraine overnight with its air defences destroying all of them, the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday.

“As a result of combat operations, all 23 “shahids” drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions,” the military said on Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian air force’s report.

Ukraine’s prime minister on Tuesday urged the European Union and Japan to impose fresh economic sanctions on Russia after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The comments came after EU nations, such as Germany, Lithuania and Sweden, sought specific new penalties following Mr Navalny’s death in a remote penal colony in Russia, while US president Joe Biden also warned Moscow could face consequences.

“We ask to implement this sanction on economic issues, in economic spheres and in political spheres on personalities,” Denys Shmyhal told a press conference in Tokyo, where he met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss reconstruction in Ukraine.

Mr Shmyhal added that Kyiv looked forward to winning US Congress backing of an aid package to provide military support for Ukraine forces faced with a lack of ammunition, especially long-range munitions, to help target Russian supply lines.

“We are fighting for democratic values for all the democratic world, this is an existential war of democracy against autocracy,” he said.

The United States is prepared to send long-range tactical missiles to Ukraine if Congress approves a new funding package, according to a US media report on Monday.

Citing two unnamed officials, NBC News said that the administration was willing to send a variant of the missiles – known as Atacms (army tactical missile systems) – if a new $60bn (€55bn) aid package approved by the Senate, but held up for now by congressional Republicans, becomes law.

The report came as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Russia was exploiting delays in aid to Ukraine.

He was speaking on Monday after visiting the frontline in Kupiansk, according to Reuters, an area recaptured by Ukraine in 2022, but where Russian forces have been active in recent months.

“There is now an extremely difficult situation in several parts of the frontline, precisely where Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

“They are taking advantage of delays in aid to Ukraine and this is a very sensitive matter. Artillery shortages, the need for frontline air defence and for longer-range weapons.” – Agencies