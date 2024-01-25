Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow playing with lives of Ukraine prisoners, says Zelenskiy after Russian plane crash

Police outside the village of Yablonovo near the Russian transport plane crash site in the Belgorod region. Photograph: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian president has said Russia is “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war” after Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a large military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for full clarity into the circumstances of the crash of a Russian plane in the Belgorod region that killed everyone onboard.

Russian state news agency Tass reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s response to the call by Ukraine’s president for an investigation was to call for an investigation into Kyiv’s actions.

Russia accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down a Russian Il-76 military transport plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers travelling to a prisoner exchange.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for full clarity on the circumstances of the crash of a Russian plane in a Russian border region.

Ukrainian military intelligence said it did not have “reliable and comprehensive” information about who or what was onboard the flight. Ukraine called for full clarification of the circumstances of the incident, but did not directly confirm it had shot down the plane.

Mr Zelenskiy, in his address said: “It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, the feelings of their loved ones and the emotions of our society.”

Ukraine air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk accused Russia of trying to undermine international support for Ukraine. “Ukraine has the right to defend itself and destroy the means of the aggressors’ aerial attack,” he said.

Reuters reports that both black boxes have been recovered from the crashed plane.

Russia and Ukraine will continue exchanging prisoners of war despite the downing of a Russian military plane, the Interfax news agency cited Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov as saying on Thursday.

A drone attack on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa injured one person and started a fire, the regional governor said. Writing on the Telegram messaging app, the governor said the attack had damaged housing in the city. – Guardian