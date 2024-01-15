Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says it shot down Russian spy plane, command aircraft

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis (L) and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy get ready for takeoff in a helicopter at Zurich airport. Photograph: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine says it has shot down a Russian spy plane and command aircraft in the Sea of Azov area.

On the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine’s army chief said: “Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control centre. I am grateful to the Air Force for the perfectly planned and executed operation in the Azov Sea region!”

Elsewhere, the Kremlin said talks in Davos, Switzerland, on Ukraine’s peace proposals would achieve nothing as Russia was not participating in the discussions.

“This is simply talking for the sake of talking,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the discussions on Ukraine at Davos.

“This process cannot be aimed at achieving any specific results for the obvious reason – we are not participating. Without our participation, any discussions are devoid of any prospect of any results.”

Ukraine says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from its territory and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has decreed that any talks with Russia are illegal.

His 10-point peace plan calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities and the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders with Russia.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said Russia has probably “substantially inflated” the number of people it says have joined the country’s armed forces, with new recruits being disproportionately drawn from some of Russia’s most impoverished and rural communities.

In its latest intelligence update, the MoD wrote on X: “On 11 January 2023, Russian deputy chair of the security council, Dmitry Medvedev, stated that 500,000 people had joined the Russian armed forces in 2023. It is highly likely that this figure has been substantially inflated.

“In efforts to meet recruitment targets, the Russian military has since April 2023 allowed school-leavers to sign contracts with the Russian army. Recent data published by Mediazona and the BBC Russian service suggests that at least five Russians born in 2005 have died in the conflict.” – Guardian