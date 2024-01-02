Russian missile strikes pound cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv

Residents inspect the damage outside an apartment building after a Russian drones attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Russia pounded Kyiv and Kharkiv with missiles on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said, hours after President Vladimir Putin promised to avenge what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod that killed 24 civilians.

Russia barraged the Ukrainian capital with waves of missiles during the morning peak-hour, cutting off power in parts of the city and sending debris from downed weapons falling across the area.

"Explosions in the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, urging people to stay safe.

Ukraine's air force said earlier on Tuesday it had destroyed all 35 attack drones that Russia launched after midnight targeting several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv.

The attacks came after Mr Putin said on Monday that Ukraine’s strikes on Belgorod “will not go unpunished.” They kept most of Ukraine under air raid alerts for hours.

Mr Klitschko said that gas pipelines were damaged in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district and electricity was cut off in several buildings of the capital.

The full scale of the Russian missile attack was not immediately clear. The assault follows Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine on Friday that killed at least 39 people.

The city of Kharkiv was also under a "massive missile attack," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Russia said that Ukraine launched its attack on Belgorod from the Kharkiv region, just across the Russian border.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Economist that the notion that Russia was winning the nearly two-year-old war was only a “feeling” and that Moscow was still suffering heavy battlefield losses.

Mr Zelenskiy, in an interview published on Monday, provided no substantiation of his allegation on Russian losses.

He said Ukraine’s priorities in 2024 included hitting Russia’s strengths in Crimea to reduce the number of attacks on his country as well as protecting key cities on the eastern front.

In the interview, Mr Zelenskiy rejected any suggestion that Moscow was interested in peace talks, pointing to Moscow’s repeated waves of aerial strikes. “I see only the steps of a terrorist country,” he said. – Reuters