Ukrainian attack on Crimean port damages Russian warship, says Moscow

Russian navy ship Novocherkassk passes through Canakkale Bosphorous in May 2014 in Canakkale, Turkey. Photograph: Mehmet Bayer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship.

The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had used air-launched missiles to attack Feodosia and that the Novocherkassk large landing ship had been damaged in the raid.

The Novocherkassk, which was built in Poland and entered service in the late 1980s, is designed for amphibious landings and can carry various types of armoured vehicles, including tanks.

Footage posted on several Russian news outlets on the Telegram messaging app, purportedly from the port, showed powerful explosions detonating and fires burning.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said on the Telegram messaging app that one person had been killed, two injured and six people evacuated from their homes.

Although a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made little in the way of battlefield gains and the Russian military has regained the initiative in several places, Ukraine has been able to launch a series of attacks on Crimea, the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, inflicting serious damage.

The Ukrainian air force said its pilots had attacked Feodosia at about 12.20am Irish time with cruise missiles, destroying the Novocherkassk.

“And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!” the commander of Ukraine’s air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Telegram.

A statement from the Russian-installed administration of Crimea said that trains were not running from Feodosia and advised people to use an alternative nearby station.

Feodosia, which has a population of around 69,000 people, lies on the southern coast of the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move Kyiv and the West condemned as an illegal seizure.

Residential buildings razed to the ground and shell craters in the town of Maryinka in May 2023. Photograph: AP

Meanwhile, Russia said on Sunday that its forces have gained full control of Maryinka in Ukraine’s east, but Kyiv’s military denied Moscow’s claim, saying Ukrainian troops were still within the borders of the blighted town.

“Our assault units (...) have today completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka,” defence minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian president Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting.

Mr Putin said control of the town, which lies some 5km southwest of the city of Donetsk, will allow the Russian forces to move enemy combat units away from Donetsk.

“Our troops [now] have the opportunity to reach a wider operational area,” he said in a video of the exchange between him and Mr Shoigu posted online by a Kremlin journalist.

But Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military, told the Ukrainian national broadcaster on Monday, that fierce fighting for the town continued.

“Our troops are in the administrative borders of Maryinka, the battles for the city continue,” Mr Shtupun said. “The city is completely destroyed, but it is incorrect to talk about the complete capture of Maryinka.”

Reuters could not independently verify the reports or who controls Maryinka, a small town in the Donetsk region that had a pre-war population of about 10,000 people and has since been turned into rubble.

The reports on the assault on Maryinka came as Moscow pushes on with its most recent offensive along the whole eastern front aiming to take control of more Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine troops have long built strong fortification in Maryinka, allowing them to repel numerous Russian attacks there. If Russia’s claims about taking over the town prove true, it would be Moscow’s most significant battlefield gains since May.

Moscow captured in May the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, the theatre of some of the bloodiest fighting in the 22-month long war. Ukraine’s counteroffensive that followed in June has aimed to retake land in the country’s south and east, including Bakhmut.

Kyiv’s forces, however, have struggled to make significant progress in their counteroffensive in the face of entrenched Russian resistance.

Russian troops have also intensified land and air-based attacks on the nearby town of Avdiivka since mid-October as the focal point of their slow-moving push through eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Avdiivka was briefly captured in 2014 by Russian-backed separatists who seized large chunks of eastern Ukraine. Fortifications were later built around the town – seen as a gateway to Donetsk. – Reuters

