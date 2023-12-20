EU agrees deal on new migration and asylum rules

The European Union has reached an agreement on an overhaul to its rules for tackling immigration and asylum procedures. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The European Union reached an agreement on an overhaul to its rules for tackling immigration crises as it seeks to streamline asylum procedures and boost returns of people who fail to obtain the right to stay in the bloc.

“It’s been a long road to get here. But we made it,” Margaritis Schinas, an EU vice-president in charge of migration issues, said Wednesday in a post on X. “Europe is finally delivering on migration.”

The tentative deal between EU member states and the European Parliament, which was clinched after two days and two nights of intense negotiations, still needs to be approved formally by both groups. A number of technical details also need to be worked out in the coming weeks.

Countries facing surges in third-country citizens crossing their borders would be allowed more flexibility on how to handle the arrivals in crisis situations and count on solidarity contributions from other member states such as relocation of asylum seekers and financial help.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said this morning the pact “will ensure that there is an effective European response to this European challenge”.

She added: “It means that Europeans will decide who comes to the EU and who can stay, not the smugglers. It means protecting those in need.

“This pact will also ensure that Member States share the effort responsibly, showing solidarity with those that protect our external borders while preventing illegal migration to the EU.”

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock hailed the agreement, noting that the EU member states for the first time will be required to show solidarity with each other in dealing with migration flows, but said there were some tough compromises.

“Germany couldn’t push through its ambitions concerning the general exception of children and families from border procedures,” she said in a statement. “All the more, we’ll now pay attention that the implementation of the new asylum system will be fair, orderly and in solidarity.”

With over one million irregular arrivals registered in the EU since 2015 – including more than 250,000 this year alone – migration is reshaping the bloc’s politics and providing fuel to right-wing parties.

Some countries, including Germany, have taken unilateral measures this year to tighten controls at their borders as more people, particularly from the Middle East and Africa, flee violence and poverty.

In June, interior ministers agreed on asylum and migration regulations that included a rule that would allow border officials to quickly assess whether applications for entry are unfounded. The new procedure would let governments keep asylum applicants, including families, in locations at the border.

But human rights advocates have been very critical of the proposals being discussed by the EU.

Reacting to the political deal on the EU’s migration and asylum pact, the Left group in the European Parliament said: “A dark day for the EU. The Pact on Migration & Asylum just agreed, marks the death of the individual right to asylum in Europe. This is the most significant attack on asylum & migration rights since the EU was founded.”

The proposal also fails to guarantee that European countries welcome immigrants equally and allows member states pay their way out of solidarity. – Agencies