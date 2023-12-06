Zelenskiy assures Ukrainians of victory against Russia amid uncertainty over US aid

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine has no alternative except to liberate its territories occupied by Russia. Photograph: Andrei Pugnovschi/Bloomberg

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians on Wednesday that Kyiv would defeat Russia and win a fair peace “against all odds” as the future of vital US military and financial aid hung in the balance.

Zelenskiy delivered his defiant message in an unusual early-morning video that showed him walking through Kyiv on his way to pay his respects to fallen soldiers on what Ukraine marks as Armed Forces Day.

“It has been difficult, but we have persevered,” said Zelenskiy, who filmed himself on a mobile phone as he walked from his office down the central Hrushevskoho street towards central Kyiv’s “wall of remembrance”.

“It is not easy now, but we are moving. No matter how difficult it is, we will get there. To our borders, to our people. To our peace. Fair peace. Free peace. Against all odds.”

His remarks appeared to respond to uncertainty over the future of a $60 billion (€55.6 billion) aid package being debated in US Congress that has been stuck for weeks.

On Tuesday, Zelenskiy cancelled plans to address US lawmakers to appeal directly for the aid as congress wrangles over Republican demands to tie the assistance to a revamp of US immigration and border policies.

Kyiv has relied heavily on assistance from its Western allies against Russia’s much bigger army in the biggest war in Europe since the second World War, now in its 22nd month.

A proposed European Union military aid package has also run into resistance from some members of the bloc.

In one of the bleakest assessments yet by a senior Ukrainian official, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Tuesday that postponement of the US aid created a “big risk” that Ukraine would lose the war.

Moscow controls about 17.5 per cent of Ukraine’s territory, and Ukrainian forces are now facing a new Russian offensive on the eastern front, with especially fierce fighting around the towns of Avdiivka and Mariinka.

In his video, Zelenskiy greeted people as he walked down the slippery, winter streets.

He said Ukraine had no alternative except to liberate its territories occupied by Russia.

“These are our lands. These are our people. Is there an alternative? No. Nine years and 651 days of the war are behind us. Victory is ahead. And how else? Could there be an alternative? We all know: no,” Zelenskiy said.

He was later shown paying his respects at the wall of remembrance created in 2014 to commemorate victims of Russia's war against Ukraine. Moscow seized the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed a militant insurgency in the east.

While the original panels were neatly structured with orderly military pictures, that changed after Russia's invasion in February 2022. Grieving families placed hundreds of personal photos there.

Mine clearing efforts in the village of Kamaynka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine have been going for about a year. Video: Anadolu Agency

Zelenskiy said the wall would help strengthen Ukrainians’ spirit against “fear, mistrust, despair, discord and thoughts of giving up.”

It comes as G7 leaders are expected to announce on Wednesday a ban on Russian diamonds and measures to manage some €300 billion in immobilised Russian central bank assets and the G7 oil price cap, sources familiar with the matter said.

G7 leaders are having a virtual meeting later on Wednesday with Zelenskiy in a show of support for the country’s war against Russia.

“We’d like to make clear that we stand with Ukraine as the G7″ a Japanese government official said.

The official, who declined to be named, said the G7 will reiterate its commitment to imposing strong sanctions on Russia for its attack on Ukraine, but details were being negotiated. The official did not elaborate.

The G7 members, comprising Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and the European Union, pledged in May to restrict exports to Russia that could fund its war effort in Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers at a military training ground in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. Ukraine says it needs more aid to try to turn the tide on the battlefield. Photograph: Brendan Hoffman/New York Times

Russia launched a major drone attack on southern, central and eastern Ukrainian regions overnight, damaging privately-owned and commercial buildings as well as infrastructure, Kyiv officials said on Wednesday.

Air defences shot down 41 of 48 Russian drones launched from Russia’s western Kursk region and the occupied peninsula of Crimea seized by Moscow in 2014, the air force said. Only Iranian-made “Shahed” drones were used for the attack, it said.

Drone attacks have happened almost nightly for weeks and the latest strike was the largest one so far this month.

The Ukrainian president’s office said people’s homes and commercial buildings were damaged by drone debris in various regions.

Unspecified infrastructure facilities in several regions and a natural gas pipe in the northeast Kharkiv region were damaged, it said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy producer, said one of its thermal power stations located in a frontline region in the east was shelled for the sixth time this month.

It said on Telegram messenger that heating to residents was disrupted but did not give a specific number of people affected. Temperatures in Ukraine are well below zero Celsius.

As a second winter of war sets in, Ukrainians fear that Russia plans to target its energy system.– Reuters