Fear of Nexit? Dutch voters respond to shock election win by anti-Islamist Geert Wilders

Leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders speaks to the press at the House of Representatives in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. The far-right firebrand is now seeking to build a government coalition, battling to convince reluctant rivals to serve under him as premier. Photograph: Sem van der Wal/ANP/AFP

The party of the Netherlands’ outgoing prime minister, Mark Rutte, has said it will not go into government with the anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders after this week’s shock election result.

Mr Wilders’s far-right Freedom party (PVV) won 37 seats, more than doubling its representation in parliament to become the largest party.

As coalition talks begin, six voters in the Netherlands from across the political spectrum shared their hopes and concerns for the future.

‘I am worried for the safety and wellbeing of minorities’

“I watched the results come in at a LGBTQ+ cafe in Amsterdam on Wednesday night with a group of my colleagues. We gasped when the exit polls showed the landslide victory for Wilders’s PVV.

“The entire place was just shocked and the atmosphere was of dejection, followed by a united feeling about the need to protect minorities in our country and show solidarity.

“I am extremely concerned about the near future of our country. Mostly for the safety and wellbeing of the Muslim community as well as refugees and asylum seekers in the Netherlands. The election results are a consequence of many years of right-wing politicians’ fear-mongering.

“I am still hopeful that the many people in my country who do not see their views represented in the result will come together to support the communities that need us now more than ever.”

Sanne Sofie, 29, a charity communications manager in Amsterdam, voted PvdA–GroenLinks

‘I’m really happy with the result’

“I was quite surprised – I knew Wilders would win but I didn’t expect PVV to be the largest by far. It’s quite a big shift. I’m really happy with the result.

“I was balancing who to vote for – New Social Contract (NSC) or Juiste Antwoord 2021 (JA21), and then two days before I decided to vote PVV. The world has changed since 7 October and in my view, [I wanted] to see stronger condemnation of Hamas. I’ve never considered voting for PVV before – they’re way out of my comfort zone.

“Immigration is a problem – there is too much. I’m very welcoming of those who flee from war, but people who don’t integrate are a problem.

“Another problem is healthcare. The healthcare insurance system has become [increasingly privatised]. Their only interest is profit – there’s no care for quality and many people in the Netherlands can’t access the treatment they need.”

Pieter, 49, a healthcare worker in South Holland, voted PVV

‘I’m concerned it will put Nexit on the table’

“I can’t believe that a liberal country like Netherlands would vote in a far-right government. I voted for a left party, the Socialist party, to fend off the growing right-wing presence, and for education and healthcare. Utrecht voted in a majority of left-wing and green parties and I played my part in it.

“It will be interesting to see who Wilders pulls into his coalition to form a government, and whether the left-side coalition can block his worst policies.

“I hate the disgusting dog-whistle politics of Wilders’s party and I think if you’re from a Turkish or Moroccan background, you’d be extra worried. However, my biggest concern is that his attempt to close the Netherlands’ borders to curb immigration will put Nexit on the table.

Jay Bhatt (49), who retired from banking and financial services in Utrecht, voted Socialist

‘I’m disappointed that the VVD won’t form a government with PVV’

“I am excited by the prospect that a constituency of people that thus far had been overlooked and rejected now finally might be served. It’s an opportunity for some people who have not been represented so far – maybe the PVV will deliver.

“I was intending to vote NSC but voted for the People’s party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) for strategic reasons.

“Immigration is the most important issue for me. I want to see greater governance – more accountability, more defence spending. Also, the re-establishment of connection between government and people at large – there’s alienation in society.

“But I was disappointed that the VVD said it would not go into government with the PVV. I think they may join eventually, they may be doing this to negotiate.

“But you never know what will happen – I don’t rule out anything except a coalition with the left parties. We’re in uncharted territory.”

Nicolas (50), a civil servant in The Hague, voted VDD

‘Many have had enough of endless promises but few results’

“After the initial disbelief, I have come to the conclusion that a large part of the population had enough of the last 12 years of government and endless promises, but few results.

“The housing crisis for both young and old; the cost of living and problems in the healthcare system and around energy. Politicians who have not taken enough responsibility to do something about it have led to this shift.

“I’ve been a VVD voter almost all my life but nothing got done in the last 12 years. NSC’s leader wants a new way of governing. I’m all in favour of those who need to flee from war coming to the Netherlands, but not [economic migrants].

“Besides, Wilders has managed a good campaign and also a lot of voters did vote strategically to keep the left from becoming the largest party. Let the dust settle and see how open Wilders is to a coalition of parties – no party in the Netherlands can govern on its own. It will probably be a long process again to form a government.”

Hans Alma, 75, a retiree in Veghel, voted NSC

‘I’m nervous about what will happen in society’

“It was a Brexit moment. We were totally blindsided.

“The most wonderful thing about the Netherlands is tolerance and equality. The open attitude of ‘Do and be what you want’. The ‘poldermentaliteit’ – which doesn’t have a direct English translation – means let’s put our heads together to come up with ideas and be collectively responsible. This is all out of the window now and the direct opposite applies.

“Non-PVVers are reassuring Muslim and non-white friends that this is not in their name. I am very nervous about what will happen in society.

“However, this shows that there is a massive group of disgruntled people here, who are feeling increasingly under threat. Politics is too Randstad-centred [Utrecht-Amsterdam-Hague-Rotterdam] and the voices of those in the provinces must be heard. There will now be a shake-up.”

Nicol Cadenau (43), a British-Dutch lawyer, in Achterhoek, voted Democrats 66

– Guardian service