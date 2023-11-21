Russia-Ukraine war: Russia says it scuppered more Ukrainian attempts to cross the Dnipro

German defence minister Boris Pistorius (L) lays flowers on the memorial to the Maidan Heroes at Maidan square in Kyiv on November 21st, 2023. Photograph: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Russia said on Tuesday that marines, aviation and artillery had scuppered more Ukrainian attempts to gain a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river and on islands at the mouth of the river in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine said this month that its forces had crossed the Dnipro and established several bridgeheads on the eastern banks of the river, though Russia said it was pummelling the Ukrainian positions.

“Black Sea Fleet marines are stopping all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out amphibious landings on the Dnipro islands and the left bank of the Dnipro river,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

The Russian defence ministry published a video which it said showed marines from the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade defeating Ukrainian forces. Soldiers were shown firing a variety of weapons, though the result of the fighting was unclear.

It said Ukrainian forces were suffering heavy casualties and losing equipment in unsuccessful attempts to land on islands in the Dnipro. Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.

It is still unclear how significant the Ukrainian attempt to gain a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro is. Crossing the Dnipro leaves Ukrainian units exposed between river and marshland on one side and heavily fortified Russian lines on the other.

In Kyiv, Germany’s defence minister arrived by train on a surprise visit. It is understood Boris Pistorius is seeking to offer reassurances on Germany’s support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

He is due to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This is Mr Pistorius’s second visit to the capital since he took on the role.

Elsewhere, two people were killed and six were wounded in overnight Russian missile attacks and shelling in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Missiles hit a hospital in the Donetsk town of Selydove and a coal mine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging service.

Ukraine’s air defence shot down one missile and nine out of 10 drones in a Russian overnight strike, the nation’s air force said on Tuesday.

The air force said the Russian forces launched Iranian-made drones from several directions.

Along with Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Russia now controls 17.5 per cent of Ukraine’s internationally recognised territory. A Ukrainian counter-offensive has failed to make any significant gains this year against Russian forces. – Agencies