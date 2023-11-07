Russia-Ukraine war: ‘birthday gift’ grenade kills adviser to Ukrainian military chief

Maj Gennadiy Chastiakov, an adviser to Ukrainian military chief Gen Valery Zaluzhny, died after a grenade among birthday presents detonated

A close military adviser to the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s army has been killed after a grenade among birthday presents exploded.

“Under tragic circumstances, my assistant and close friend, Major Gennadiy Chastiakov, was killed ... on his birthday,” Gen Valery Zaluzhny wrote online. Maj Chastiakov had left a wife and four children, he said.

The death was initially reported as a suspected assassination attempt, but details later emerged suggesting there was a mix-up and the grenade was among birthday presents and mistakenly set off.

Maj Chastiakov’s son (13) was also reported to have been seriously injured.

The news of Maj Gennadiy Chastiakov’s death comes after the Ukrainian military was rocked by the killing of at least 19 soldiers in a Russian attack during a medal ceremony. Other reports suggest the death toll could be much higher.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the deaths from the missile strike on a military ceremony was a “tragedy that could’ve been avoided”.

There are tensions, too, between the military hierarchy and the government. Mr Zelenskiy has denied a suggestion from Gen Valery Zaluzhny that the war with Russia has reached a stalemate. Gen Zaluzhny is said to have been rebuked over his assessment, which was published in the Economist.

Elsewhere, loud explosions have been heard near the towns of Novofedorivka and Saky in Crimea, according to Shot, a Russian news outlet whose story was in turn reported by Reuters.

Saky is north of the Crimean port of Sevastopol, and home to a Russian air base.

It came as the Russian-installed governor of the Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said air defence systems destroyed five Ukraine-launched drones early on Tuesday over Sevastopol. Russian officials regularly say most or all Ukrainian missiles were shot down, regardless of the actual outcome of an attack. – Guardian