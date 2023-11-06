Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Medal ceremony’ deaths of Ukraine soldiers spark criminal inquiry

Ukraine-Russia war: Workers stand by a crater outside an art museum following a strike in Odesa. Photograph: OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian authorities have ordered an investigation after it said 19 soldiers were killed by a Russian attack during an awards ceremony in a village close to the frontlines in the southeast Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ukrainian army confirmed soldiers from its 128th Mountain Assault Brigade were killed in a Russian missile strike during what media described as a medal-awarding ceremony.

A Ukrainian soldier said on social media that 22 people were killed and criticised commanders for having held the event. Local media reported 20 deaths – figures that could not be independently verified.

“This is a tragedy that could have been avoided,” the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said of the soldiers’ deaths.

“A criminal investigation has been registered into the tragedy. The main thing is to establish the full truth about what happened and to prevent this from happening again.”

Elsewhere, Ukrainian cruise missiles damaged a warship docked at the occupied Crimean peninsula, Russia admitted on Sunday, a day after Ukraine announced the strike.

Ukraine launched 15 cruise missiles at the BE Butoma shipyard based in the east coast city of Kerch on Saturday, with air defences shooting down 13, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Russian drone attacks on Odesa late on Sunday evening left at least five people injured, set grain trucks on fire and damaged one of the city’s principal art galleries, Ukrainian officials in the Black Sea port said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine insists it will have completed the reforms required to get membership of the EU within two years, and its deputy prime minister has said it does not want a sympathy vote.

A review published on Wednesday is expected to reveal the European Commission position on whether negotiations should open or not with countries most advanced with their accession reforms.

“We do not want any discounts because of the war,” Olga Stefanishyna said, adding she was confident of a decision in Ukraine’s favour.

“The two-year timeline we are talking about is just to make sure that we are prepared for membership in terms of legal approximation, of standards and rules and obligations of the directives.” – Guardian