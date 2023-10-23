Ukraine war: Positions are being held at besieged Avdiivka, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian soldiers suffering from concussions are treated by medics while being transported from a location near Avdiivka, Ukraine, on October 22nd, 2023. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

Ukraine said its positions are holding in the town of Avdiivka in the east despite intensified Russian attacks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation in Avdiivka and the nearby town of Maryinka remained “particularly tough. Numerous Russian attacks. But our positions are being held”.

Russia has focused on the industrial east since pulling back from a failed advance on Kyiv at the start of the February 2022 invasion, and its forces have tried to maintain positions in Kherson since abandoning the region’s main town late last year.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Ukrainian forces repelled nearly 20 Russian attacks around Avdiivka, its buildings now largely reduced to shells. Russian air strikes hit nearby villages, it said.

Russian forces have made a series of lunges at the shattered town of Avdiivka, viewed as the gateway to recapturing Russian-held Donetsk and the rest of Donbas, made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Avdiivka was briefly seized in 2014 when Russian-backed separatists captured swathes of eastern Ukraine but was later retaken by Ukrainian forces who, in the ensuing nine years, have built solid fortifications.

Ukraine’s defence systems destroyed all air weapons Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Monday. The air force said on Telegram that a total of 14 attack drones, including 13 Iranian-made Shahed drones and one unspecified drone, as well as one cruise missile were all destroyed, Reuters reports.

Elsewhere, the US-based Institute for the Study of War has reported that Ukrainian forces in Kherson have crossed from their side of the Dnipro river to take up new positions and pursue Russian forces.

The Russians occupy the east bank at Kherson while the west bank remains free and under Ukrainian control, though regularly shelled by the Russians has continued over the weekend.

Russia has said that Ukrainian crossing attempts took place.

The six people killed in a Russian missile strike on a postal distribution centre in Kharkiv district on Saturday were all postal workers, aged between 19 and 42. Of the 17 injured, seven are in a serious condition, and said to be “fighting for their lives”. – Agencies