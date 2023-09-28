Ukraine war: Moscow launches ‘massive’ drone strikes overnight

A man goes past a ruined building in Russian-controlled Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on September 27th, 2023. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday that Russia had launched a “massive” drone attack overnight and that more than 30 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed.

Ukraine’s air force said its air defence systems shot down 34 of 44 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight, military and regional officials said the attack caused no casualties.

“Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were engaged to repel the attack,” the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

The military said Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv, Odesa and central Kirovohrad regions had been targeted. It said Russian also launched missiles at Mykolaiv.

“Our air defence forces did an excellent job,” Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. “No hits or destruction. There were no casualties. There were only a few small fires on dry grass as a result of the falling wreckage of the downed Shahed.”

Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian southern military command, said UAVs were intercepted over Black Sea coastal regions and also farther inland.

Elsewhere, Greenpeace warned that international regulators are incapable of properly monitoring safety at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, in a dossier compiled by the organisation that is being sent to western governments on Thursday.

The environmental campaign group concludes the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has too few inspectors at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant – four – and that there are too many restrictions placed on their access.

It argues that the IAEA is “unable to meet its mandate requirements” but it is not prepared to admit as much in public, and as a result what it describes as Russian violations of safety principles are not being called out.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops held off determined attacks on Wednesday by Russian forces trying to regain lost positions on the eastern front, military officials said, while analysts suggested Kyiv’s forces were also making progress in the southern theatre

The Ukrainian military launched its counteroffensive in June intending to recoup ground in the east and in the past two weeks announced the capture of two key villages, Andriivka and Klishchiivka, near the shattered city of Bakhmut.

Its forces are also trying to advance southward to the Sea of Azov to sever a land bridge established by Russia between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and positions it holds in the east. – Agencies