Ukraine missile strike hits Black Sea fleet headquarters, says Russian official

Ukraine has carried out a missile strike on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet, a Russian official has said.

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday, causing a fire, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

Mr Razvozhayev said another strike was possible and urged people to avoid the city centre where the building is located. Firefighters were at the site, he said. These claims are yet to be independently verified.

Images on social media show large plumes of smoke said to be coming from Sevastopol harbour in the annexed Crimea.

Mr Razvozhayev told Sevastopol residents: “Those who are near the fleet headquarters, head to the shelters if you hear the siren,” he wrote.

He also said firefighters were battling a blaze at the site of the attack and more emergency forces were being brought in – an indication the fire could be major.

Ukraine did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

Sevastopol residents said they heard explosions in the skies and saw smoke, Russian news outlets reported.

Images circulated in Ukrainian Telegram channels showed clouds of smoke over the seafront.

The attack comes a day after Russian missiles and artillery pounded cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met US president Joe Biden and congressional leaders in Washington with an additional 24 billion-dollar (£19.6 billion) aid package being considered.

In other developments, ongoing shelling in the southern Kherson region killed one man and injured another, said regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin. “Kherson has been restless since the morning,” he said on Telegram.

Russian shelling sparked fires in a residential building and a garage.

In Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said more than 14 settlements came under attack. A house was damaged and a fire broke out in Vovchansk, in Chuguyiv district.

There were no casualties, the governor said.

Mr Zelenskiy arrived in Canada on Friday to rally support for his country in its war against Russia. Mr Zelenskiy will be in Canada from September 21st to 22nd.

Canada is one of Kyiv’s staunchest supporters in the war against Russia and is set to announce during the visit that it is sending more weapons to Ukraine, according to a government official.

“Canada will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes and we will always stand firm to defend the rule of law and the international rules based order,” Mr Trudeau told reporters in New York on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to US lawmakers for continued support in the war with Russia amid Republican skepticism over further aid.

The Ukrainian leader appealed to US politicians on Thursday for continued support in the war with Russia amid Republican scepticism over whether Congress should approve a new round of aid for his country.

The US has sent some $113 billion (€106 billion) in security and humanitarian aid to help Mr Zelenskiy’s government since Russia invaded in February 2022.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration was focused on making sure there was the necessary support and resources for Ukraine. – Agencies