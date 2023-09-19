Russia attacks western Ukrainian city overnight as Zelenskiy set to address UN

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Staten Island University Hospital in New York City. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by blasts in the early hours on Tuesday, with local officials saying the Russian air attack injured one man and caused a major fire at an industrial warehouse.

“A woman and a man were found under the rubble in Lviv. According to preliminary information, the woman was not injured. The man is in a serious condition,” Lviv’s region governor Maxim Kozitsky said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The scale of the attack and full extent of the damage was not immediately known. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said air raid alerts for the region were called off after nearly three hours at about 3am.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy met wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a New York City hospital on Monday, shortly after arriving in the United States to address world leaders at the United Nations.

In his first in-person visit to the 193-member world body since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of his country, Mr Zelenskiy is due to speak to the annual high-level UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

“For us it’s very important that all our words, all our messages will be heard by our partners,” Mr Zelenskiy told reporters during a visit to Staten Island University Hospital, where Ukrainian soldiers have been treated for amputations.

“And if in the United Nations still ... there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question not to me I think, it's a question to all the members of the United Nations,” he said.

Mr Zelenskiy travelled straight to the hospital from the airport after landing in New York on Monday. He honoured the wounded soldiers and some hospital staff with medals.

Mr Zelenskiy also said he would attend a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Wednesday, but was unclear on whether he would remain seated at the 15-member body’s horseshoe-shaped table if Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov speaks.

“I'm not sure that we will choose the format. I don't know how it will be,” he told reporters.

Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia last week said the council meeting, convened by Albania as the president for September, would simply be a “big show.”

After New York, Mr Zelenskiy will travel to Washington, where he is expected to meet US president Joe Biden and members of Congress. In a post on Telegram, Mr Zelenskiy said he also plans to meet military and business officials. – Reuters