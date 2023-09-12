Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia for meeting with Vladimir Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, waving from a train in Pyongyang, has arrived in Russia. Photograph: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia ahead of an expected meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin that has sparked western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Mr Kim boarded his personal train on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by unspecified members of the country’s ruling party, government and military.

South Korea’s military assessed the train crossed into Russia sometime early on Tuesday, Jeon Ha Gyu, spokesperson of South Korea’s Defence Ministry, said in a briefing.

Mr Kim’s delegation likely includes his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and his top two military officials – Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

Other officials identified in North Korean state media photos may hint at what Mr Kim might seek from Mr Putin and what he would be willing to give.

The officials include the chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and an admiral linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines.

Experts say North Korea would struggle to acquire such capabilities without external help, although it is not clear if Russia would share such sensitive technologies.

Kim Jong-un is also apparently bringing a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who had accompanied the leader on his recent tours to factories producing artillery shells and missiles, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which analysed the North Korean photos.

North Korea may have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

A possible venue where Mr Kim and Mr Putin could meet is the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, where Mr Putin arrived on Monday to attend an international forum that runs through Wednesday, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying the two leaders will meet after the Vladivostok forum, but the reports did not specify when or where.

The North Korean leader is making his first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic during which North Korea tightly enforced border controls for more than three years.

Associated Press journalists near the North Korea-Russia frontier saw a green train with yellow trim similar to one Mr Kim used during previous foreign trips at a station on the North Korean side of a border river on Monday. – AP