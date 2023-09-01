Ukraine war: Moscow stages sham elections in illegally occupied areas of Ukraine

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station with the coat of arms of Russia during early voting for the local elections in Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on August 31st. Photograph: EPA

Russian-installed authorities began holding regional elections on Thursday in parts of Ukraine Russia illegally claimed as its own last year, seeking to cement Moscow’s authority in what it calls its “new territories” despite the ongoing conflict.

Russia does not fully control any of the four regions where the votes are being held – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Along with Crimea – annexed by Moscow in 2014 – they make up almost a fifth of Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the elections are illegal and show why it is impossible to hold any peace talks with Moscow until Russia withdraws all its troops from Ukrainian territory.

The exiled Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, told Reuters people from the city – which he escaped from on February 26th, 2022, two days after Russia’s invasion – had told him there were no voter lists and no candidate lists.

READ MORE

”It is clear that there is no trust from the people toward this process, which should be called a sham election,” he said in an interview in Kyiv.

In all four regions, Moscow’s handpicked governors, a mix of veteran pro-Russian politicians and others known only locally, are seeking full terms of office in the polls, which conclude on September 10th, when Russia holds regional polls.

The governors are all running with Russian president Vladimir Putin’s endorsement having joined the Kremlin’s United Russia bloc with fanfare in recent months, and they face only nominal opposition. – Guardian