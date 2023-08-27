EU capitals shocked by proposal for new Dutch commissioner

Hoekstra told reporters in response that he was 'hugely honoured and very grateful'

He was by far the most unlikely choice for the job of the Netherlands’s European Union commissioner to replace Frans Timmermans, who’s returning to domestic politics, and so the raised eyebrows – not to mention hackles – that Wopke Hoekstra’s name has provoked are likely to be just the start.

The former leader of the Dutch Christian Democrats is known in Brussels not for his good-natured bridge-building but for attempting to block an aid package for southern European countries at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic on the grounds that they had “inadequate fiscal buffers”.

Currently caretaker Dutch foreign minister, Hoekstra (47) was forced to apologise for those remarks which he admitted had “lacked empathy” for his EU neighbours who were burying their dead by the hundreds every day. His political reputation, abroad at least, has never recovered.

That’s why there was an almost audible gasp in EU capitals on Friday evening when caretaker Dutch premier, Mark Rutte – whose fourth coalition government collapsed in July – named Hoekstra to replace Timmermans, at least until a new commission is formed after elections next June.

“I’ve consulted widely and all agree we need someone who can negotiate and unite people at an international level,” said Rutte, who’ll retire from politics after 12 years as prime minister once a new coalition is formed following a November general election.

Hoekstra told reporters in response he was “hugely honoured and very grateful” to be proposed to succeed Timmermans as green deal climate commissioner, adding: “Climate change is one of the most important issues of our time.”

Mr Hoekstra is expected to be interviewed on Tuesday by Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, after which she’ll forward his name to members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg who’ll go through what could, in the circumstances, be a rough confirmation process.

He can take nothing for granted. His Christian Democrats are part of the European People’s Party group in the European Parliament but they don’t have a majority so he’ll also need support from other groups.

“We’re not very keen on him,” said Mohammed Chahim of the centre-left Socialists and Democrats group, for example.

“As finance minister, Hoekstra showed contempt towards southern Europe and so he’ll have a tough time convincing MEPs he’s the right man for the job,” said Paul Tang, a Dutch Socialist member of the parliament.

Another Dutch MEP, Bas Eickhout of the Greens agreed. “The confirmation won’t be a done deal. Hoekstra has no experience of climate issues. Even so, he’ll be questioned in detail and will have to show he values solidarity.”

To make matters worse, Greenpeace Netherlands are “furious” about the nomination.

Questioning his green credentials, they point out that Hoekstra was formerly employed by petrochemical multinational Shell, that he gave billions in Covid aid to Dutch airline KLM and that he did little to tackle the CO2 emissions crisis.

The consensus is that Mr Hoekstra will have to “surprise everyone” at his confirmation hearing – but surprise, for a change, in a good way.