Ukraine war: Port of Odesa targeted in Russian attacks overnight

Lyubov Tolchina (63) stands among the rubble of her son's home after he was killed during Ukrainian shelling of Russian-controlled Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on August 13th, 2023. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

At least three people were wounded in two waves of Russian drone and missile attacks overnight on the port city of Odesa, officials in the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea said early on Monday.

“As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments,” the governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app. “Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave.”

Ukraine's armed forces command in the south said that its air defence forces destroyed all 15 drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles that Russia launched at the port.

A dormitory and a supermarket were damaged by falling missiles debris, the command said on social media. It posted a video and photographs of firefighters battling a big blaze.

Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Russia pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports in July.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday promised justice after Russian shelling killed seven people – including a 22-day-old infant – and wounded at least 22 others Kherson on Sunday.

Local officials in the southern region, which Kyiv liberated part of last year, have declared a day of mourning for Monday.

Five people were killed in the shelling on the village of Shyroka Balka, including a family of four. Two other people, including the pastor of a church, were killed in the neighbouring village of Stanislav.

Later in the evening on Sunday, the local Kherson government said a new airstrike and artillery shelling had injured a woman (31) and a man and damaged at least 12 houses in the town of Bilozerka. It also said three guided aerial bombs had damaged several houses in the village of Odradokamianka.

“There is no day when Russian evil does not receive our entirely just response,” Mr Zelenskiy said, adding he would “not leave any of Russia’s crimes unanswered”. – Agencies