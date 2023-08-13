Kyiv claims progress in south Ukraine as Russia reports destruction of drone over Belgorod

A member of the 38th marine brigade enters a hidden armored vehicle in southern Ukraine. Kyiv claims to have taken back areas in the region. Photograph: Diego Ibarra Sanchez/New York Times

Ukrainian military officials said on Saturday that Kyiv’s forces had made progress in the south, capturing unspecified territories and claiming partial success near the key village of Robotyne.

“Tavria direction,” general Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukrainian forces in the south, wrote on Telegram, referring to the southern front. “There are liberated territories. The defence forces are working.”

He did not specify where or when the advances were made. Separately, the general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said they had “partial success in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region”. Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield report.

The general staff said children were among dead or wounded civilians following a day in which Russians launched six rockets and 36 air strikes and fired 32 rocket salvo fire systems at populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions.

It said 33 combat clashes had taken place and noted that Ukraine’s defence forces continued an offensive operation in Melitopol and Berdyansk directions.

Elsewhere, Russian air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region early on Sunday morning, the Russian ministry for defence said.

“There are no casualties and no damage,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the attack took place at about 4am (1am Irish time).

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The Belgorod region in Russia’s south borders Ukraine. – Reuters