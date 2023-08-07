US and German air defence systems yielding ‘significant results’ as Russian shelling of Kherson continues

Ukraine recaptured Kherson city and parts of the Kherson region in November after months of Russian occupation, but Russian forces regularly shell the city and surrounding areas from across the Dnipro river. Photograph: Finbarr O'Reilly/New York Times

A woman was killed early on Monday when Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional officials said.

“A difficult night for Kherson ... The Russian army continued to shell Kherson residents’ homes in the central part of the city,” governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Prokudin said the shelling started at about midnight and lasted for several hours.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the report.

READ MORE

Ukraine recaptured Kherson city and parts of the Kherson region in November after months of Russian occupation, but Russian forces regularly shell the city and surrounding areas from across the Dnipro river.

This month a doctor was killed and a nurse was wounded in Russian shelling of a Kherson hospital.

It comes as air defence systems donated to Ukraine by Germany and the US are already yielding “significant results”, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

He said Ukraine had managed to shoot down a “significant number” of the 65 different missiles and 178 drones fired by Russia in the past week using the US Patriot and German IRIS-T defence systems.

Zelenskiy made the comments came after Moscow launched a deadly multi-wave assault across Ukraine, killing six people and destroying a blood transfusion centre in what the president separately called “a war crime of beasts”.

[ Former Russian president Medvedev suggests Ukrainian ports will be targeted again ]

In the Kaluga region of Russia, air defence system destroyed an aircraft-type drone over the Ferzikovskyi district, Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.

“There has been no impact on people or infrastructure,” Shapsha said.

It was not clear who launched the drones, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russia-controlled territory in Ukraine.

[ Europe Six dead following Russian and Ukrainian shelling overnight ]

Russian authorities, however, have blamed Kyiv for the increased number of drone attacks inside Russia this year. – Agencies