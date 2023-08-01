Ukraine war: Moscow skyscraper hit again in fresh drone strike

Police block off an area around a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a reported drone attack on August 1st, 2023. Photograph: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russian air defences have shot down “several” drones targeting the Moscow region, mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said, with one hitting a skyscraper that had been struck on Sunday.

The Russian defence ministry said two drones were destroyed by air defence systems in the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts near Moscow, while a third was jammed and crashed in the capital, the Russian state news agency Tass reported early on Tuesday. The ministry blamed the attacks on Kyiv.

Mr Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that no injuries had been reported. “The facade of the 21st floor was damaged. The glazing of 150 square metres was broken,” he said.

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was also temporarily shut and flights redirected.

Three Ukrainian sea drones attacked two Russian Black Sea navy ships 340km (211 miles) southwest of Sevastopol and were destroyed, Russian news agency Tass cited the defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The strikes come two days after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the war was coming to Russia, after three drones were shot down over Moscow on Sunday, although Ukraine has not acknowledged responsibility for the attacks.

“Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia – to its symbolic centres and military bases. This is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Sunday.

The attacks on Tuesday mark at least the fifth time that unmanned aerial vehicles have reached the Russian capital since May when two drones came down over the Kremlin. Moscow and its surrounding area are more than 500km from the Ukrainian border and the ongoing conflict there.

In Sunday’s attack, Russia said its air defences shot down one drone in Odintsovo in the surrounding Moscow region, while two others were jammed and crashed into the Moscow City business district.

Photos and video showed that a drone had ripped off part of the facade of a modern skyscraper, IQ-Quarter, located 5.5km (3.4 miles) from the Kremlin. The building, which was struck again on Tuesday, houses several government agencies, according to Russia’s Ria-Novosti news agency.

The attack on Moscow came as Russia launched its own drone strike, on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring one person.

Two floors of a college dormitory were destroyed and set on fire as Russia targeted “densely populated” areas of the northeastern city, the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, adding that three explosions had been heard in the city. – Reuters