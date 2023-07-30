One person injured as drone attack on Moscow temporarily closes airport

Attack is fourth of its type on the capital region this month. Photograph: AP

One person has been injured and an airport in Moscow closed following a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow in the early hours of Sunday.

The attack is the fourth of its type on the capital region this month – and the third this week – fuelling concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability.

The Russian Defence Ministry referred to the incident as an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” and said three drones targeted the city.

One was shot down in the surrounding Moscow region by air defence systems and two others were jammed. These drones crashed into the Moscow City business district.

Photos from the site show a skyscraper’s damaged facade.

Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said the attack “insignificantly damaged” the outsides of two buildings in the district.

Russia’s state news agency, Tass, reported a security guard was injured, citing emergency officials.

Authorities also closed a street to traffic near the site of the crash. Photograph: AP

Moscow's mayor said the attack 'insignificantly damaged' the outsides of two buildings in the Moscow City district. Photograph: AP

Flights in and out of Vnukovo airport, located to the south-west of the city, were halted for about an hour, Tass reported, while the air space over the capital and surrounding regions was temporarily closed to any aircraft. Restrictions have since been lifted.

Authorities also closed a street to traffic near the site of the crash.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who rarely, if ever, take responsibility for attacks on Russian soil. – PA/AP