Ten killed in fierce storms in central Russia, government ministry says

Eight of those killed were at a camping location near Lake Yalchik. Photograph: Google Maps

Ten people were killed in central Russia after strong winds toppled trees and heavy rains disrupted the electricity supply, the country’s ministry of emergency situations said on Sunday.

Eight of those killed were at a camping location near Lake Yalchik in the southwest of the country. There were 29 people injured in the same location.

A criminal case into the incident, which killed three children, has been opened, Russia’s investigative committee said.

Pictures posted by the ministry on the Telegram app showed cars and tents badly damaged and crushed by fallen trees.

Storms disrupted the power supply in 520 settlements, damaged the roofs of seven buildings that provide social services in eight different regions as well as 41 residential buildings. – Reuters