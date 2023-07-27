Ukraine war: Russian defence minister meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un meets Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu in a photograph taken on July 26th, 2023, and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. Photograph: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss military issues and the regional security environment, state media said Thursday.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim and Mr Shoigu talked Wednesday in the capital, Pyongyang, and reached a consensus on unspecified “matters of mutual concern in the field of national defence and security and on the regional and international security environment.”

The Associated Press reports that during the meeting, Mr Shoigu conveyed to Mr Kim a “warm and good letter” signed by Russian president Vladimir Putin, KCNA said. The report did not specify the military matters that were discussed.

On Wednesday, Mr Shoigu also held talks with North Korean defence minister Kang Sun Nam that were aimed at “strengthening cooperation between our defence departments,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

North Korea has aligned with Russia over the war in Ukraine, insisting that the “hegemonic policy” of the US-led West forced Moscow to take military action to protect its security interests.

Elsewhere, Moldova has ordered 45 Russian diplomats and embassy staff to leave “over numerous unfriendly actions”, officials said on Wednesday.

Moldova’s pro-EU government has firmly condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have stepped up their counteroffensive after two months of gruelling, incremental gains, mounting a new push in the south of the country while edging closer to the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian army is pouring thousands of western-trained and equipped reinforcements into a perceived weak spot in Russian defences in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukraine is also attempting a partial encirclement of Bakhmut, pushing from the north and south to threaten Russian forces within.

The Ukrainian security service has claimed responsibly for the Crimea Bridge blast that happened in October last year. Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said his agency was behind the attack, speaking in comments shown on television as he presented a commemorative postage stamp marking wartime special forces operations.

Nato said on Wednesday it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia’s exit from a deal assuring the safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council, a body established earlier this month to co-ordinate co-operation between the western military alliance and Kyiv.

The Kremlin said it was impossible for Russia to return to the Black Sea grain export deal for now, as an agreement related to Russian interests was “not being implemented”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, however, that Vladimir Putin had made it clear the deal could be revived if its Russia-focused part was honoured. – Guardian