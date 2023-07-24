Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court charged with disobeying police orders at protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court after being charged with disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden.

She and other activists were detained after stopping traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmo on June 19th, local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported.

Ms Thunberg, who will appear in court on Monday, was charged after refusing to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, said Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the newspaper the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

In 2018, Ms Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament.